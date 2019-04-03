Vikings' Sugumaran honored
Sriram Sugumaran, an Augustana sophomore from Pleasant Valley, was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Sugumaran went 2-0 during the Vikings' 5-4 win over Grinnell on Saturday, winning a 6-2, 6-4 decision at No. 3 singles and teaming with Peter Alex to earn an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Sugumaran played at Grinnell last season.
Bees host CCAC finals
After winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a 10-2 record, the St. Ambrose men's volleyball team will host the conference tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Fighting Bees, ranked 10th nationally with a 14-9 overall record, will face fourth-seeded Robert Morris (Ill.) in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Friday. St. Xavier and Cardinal Stritch, the second- and third-seeded teams, will open the tournament with a 4 p.m. match.
Friday's winners will play for the CCAC championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.
Augie cracks golf poll
The Augustana women's golf team has been ranked regionally for the first time in the program's history.
Coach Tom Lawrence's team, led by junior Melanie Loeffler, is ranked ninth in the Region 3 by GolfStat. The Vikings won three of their nine events in the fall and finished third at the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Championships.
