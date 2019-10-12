Settles speaks at Grid Club
Former Iowa basketball player Jess Settles will be the featured speaker at today's Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Settles will join Quad-City area college and high school football coaches in speaking at the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and tickets, priced $10, are available at the door and include the cost of a buffet lunch.
