Four Hawkeyes earn invites
The four Iowa football players who opted for early departures for the NFL Draft have all been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, which begins in a little over two weeks in Indianapolis.
Tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, defensive back Amani Hooker and defensive end Anthony Nelson are the only Hawkeyes among the 320 players invited Thursday to participate in the pre-draft scouting event.
Gustafson, Happ are finalists
Iowa center Megan Gustafson and Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ, a Rockridge graduate from Milan, are among 20 college basketball players named as finalists for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award, presented annually to one male and one female senior who have made achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.
The finalists were chosen from a list of 30 female and 30 male candidates for the award, which is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.
Vikings' Szara honored
Augustana outside hitter Jason Szara was named Thursday as the men's volleyball offensive player of the week in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League.
The sophomore from Frankfort, Illinois, was honored for his 35-kill performance in the Vikings' four-set wins over Aurora and Loras on Sunday. Szara recorded 18 kills in 35 swings against Aurora and followed that with 17 kills on 40 swings as Augustana handed Loras its first loss of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.