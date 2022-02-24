Local briefs

Schmit repeats at Gable winner

Bettendorf High School wrestling standout Ella Schmit was named the Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year in Iowa for the second consecutive season Thursday.

Schmit, a senior, is a three-time state girls champion in an event hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. She was 16-0 with 13 pins this past season in winning the 125-pound championship last month at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The University of Iowa recruit, who qualified for the boys state tournament in the 2020-21 season, is a Cadet women's freestyle All-American and a junior women's freestyle All-American.

Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Diaz and Fort Dodge's Alexis Ross were the other finalists for the award.

Iowa City High's Ben Kueter (Class 3A), West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker (2A) and New London's Marcel Lopez (1A) were the Mr. Wrestlers of the Year in their respective class. All three had undefeated seasons capped with state titles last week in Des Moines.

Bandits' groundkeeper honored

Quad Cities River Bandits director of field services and head groundskeeper Easton Williams has been named by the Iowa Sports Turf Managers Association as the recipient of its 2021 Diamond of the Year award.

The award recognizes excellence in turf management and is given to the top baseball or softball diamond in the state of Iowa. Diamonds ranging from parks and recreation fields to high school, collegiate and professional diamonds are eligible for the recognition.

"The Kansas City Royals entrusted us with providing their best prospects the very best playing field and facilities. Easton Williams not only rose to that challenge, he surpassed," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

Williams, beginning his second season with the High-A Central League team, is the first River Bandits groundskeeper to earn the award. A graduate of the turf management program at Kirkwood Community College, Williams worked for the city of Iowa City and interned at the University of Iowa before joining the Quad Cities organization.

Vikings pair earns honors

Alyssa Fricker and Lizzie Pelzman of the Augustana women's water polo team have been named by the Collegiate Water Polo Association as its players of the week.

Fricker was named the offensive player of the week and earned rookie of the week recognition for the second straight week after scoring 18 goals for the Vikings in four games over the weekend at the Macalester Invitational.

Pelzman earned defensive player of the week honors after recording 12 saves in the Vikings' 11-7 win over ninth-ranked Occidental. She finished with 19 saves, five steals and two assists in three games last weekend.

