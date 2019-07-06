USA, Haliburton reach title game
Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton scored five points and dished out seven assists Saturday to help the United States advance to the gold medal game at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece with a 102-67 win over Lithuania.
Haliburton did not commit a turnover in 17 minutes of action while hitting both shots he attempted from the field and recording a steal in the win which moved the U.S. into today's title game against Mali.
