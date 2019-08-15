Storm host nonprofit training 

The Quad-City Storm are holding two training sessions for nonprofit organizations interested in being part of the team's charity initiative.

Organizations can attend one of two sessions on Aug. 20 at the TaxSlayer Center, one at 8 a.m., the other at 4 p.m.

Organizations that would like to be considered for a Chuck-a-Puck fundraising date must send a representative to one of the sessions.

To reserve a spot, email haley@quadcitystorm.com. For questions, call the Storm office at 309-277-1364.

Iowa's Subbert makes list

Jackson Subbert, a senior long snapper on the Iowa football team, was named Thursday to the watch list for the inaugural Patrick Mannelly Award.

Presented to the best overall long snapper in NCAA Division I football, the award is named after the former Duke and Chicago Bears snapper.

Subbert is in his second season as the Hawkeyes' starting long snapper, handling deep snaps for all punts, field goals and PAT attempts. The Williamsburg, Iowa, native also executed a lateral snap to tight end T.J. Hockenson for a four-yard touchdown on a fake field goal during Iowa's win at Minnesota last season.

Iowa State's Steve Wirtel also was named to the watch list.

