local briefs

Hawkeyes' Doyle recognized
After averaging 24 points while leading Iowa to a pair of Big Ten wins last week, guard Kathleen Doyle was named Monday as the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.
The senior earned the honor for the first time in her career after scoring a career-high 33 points in 25 minutes of action in the Hawkeyes' 108-72 victory over Illinois and following that with a 15-point performance Sunday at Northwestern.
Doyle joined Samantha Logic as the only Hawkeyes to record more than 600 assists in a career, topping that mark in the win over the Wildcats. She had seven in that game, raising her career total to 602.
Big 12 honors Haliburton
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Monday as the Big 12 player of the week after posting the sixth triple-double in Cyclone history.
Haliburton finished with 22 points to go along with a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Cyclones' overtime loss at TCU in ISU's Big 12 opener on Saturday.
ISU guard earns Big 12 mention
Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw of the Iowa State women's basketball team was named Monday as the freshman of the week in the Big 12.
Espenmiller-McGraw scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the Cyclones' win at Texas Tech in ISU's conference opener.
UNI's Green wins league honor
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball player of the week.
Green totaled 58 points in two Valley games last week. The sophomore guard shot 54% from the field in games against Illinois State and Bradley. He scored 23 points against Illinois State, then set career highs for points (35), field goals made (10) and 3-pointers made (7) in a Saturday night win over Bradley.
Mills to ECHL Utah
Quad City Storm forward Dalton Mills was loaned to the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL on Monday.
Mills was activated off the 21-day injured reserve Saturday after recovering from an upper body injury. In 16 games this season, Mills has one goal and four assists. This is his first ECHL call-up of his career.