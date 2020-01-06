local briefs

Hawkeyes' Doyle recognized

After averaging 24 points while leading Iowa to a pair of Big Ten wins last week, guard Kathleen Doyle was named Monday as the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.

The senior earned the honor for the first time in her career after scoring a career-high 33 points in 25 minutes of action in the Hawkeyes' 108-72 victory over Illinois and following that with a 15-point performance Sunday at Northwestern.

Doyle joined Samantha Logic as the only Hawkeyes to record more than 600 assists in a career, topping that mark in the win over the Wildcats. She had seven in that game, raising her career total to 602.

Big 12 honors Haliburton

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Monday as the Big 12 player of the week after posting the sixth triple-double in Cyclone history.

Haliburton finished with 22 points to go along with a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Cyclones' overtime loss at TCU in ISU's Big 12 opener on Saturday.

ISU guard earns Big 12 mention

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw of the Iowa State women's basketball team was named Monday as the freshman of the week in the Big 12.