local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Fox

St. Ambrose University middle hitter Nick Fox was named Wednesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference's men's volleyball defender of the week.

The senior from Elmwood Park, Ill., recorded 17 blocks over three matches and 11 sets for an average of 1.55 blocks per set. He had 11 blocks and nine kills in a five-set win at Morningside and finished with three blocks in a pair of three-set losses to St. Xavier and William Penn.

Wroblewski earns Summit honor

Alli Wroblewski, a senior on the women's track team at South Dakota, was awarded All-Summit League honors for her contributions on the Coyotes' distance medley relay.

Wroblewski, who prepped at Bettendorf High School, ran the third leg of the relay which won the first-ever conference title for South Dakota in the event, helping the team to its first-ever Summit League team championship in the conference indoor meet at Grand Forks, N.D.

Bennett earns SPHL honor

Quad City Storm forward Shane Bennett was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL player of the month for February after helping the Storm clinch their first playoff spot in franchise history.

Bennett, 28, tied for the league lead in scoring last month, scoring five goals — three game-winners — and adding 13 assists in 11 games. He also posted a plus-8 rating for the month. He tallied a point in nine out of the 11 games in February and had eight multi-point outings.

The Grand Island, N.Y., native is having a career year in his fourth professional season. He ranks third in the SPHL with 30 assists and has 20 goals for 50 points, both of which are fifth in the league.

In 113 games with the Storm, Bennett has 44 goals and 60 assists.

Big Ten honors Woody

Joey Woody, the director of track & field at the University of Iowa, was named the Big Ten Conference men's coach of the year.

Woody guided the Hawkeyes to their second straight Big Ten indoor title and fourth conference indoor or outdoor championship since 2019 last weekend. Iowa qualified a program-record nine individuals and its 1,600-meter relay for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

BPV youth baseball registration is open

Registration is open for individuals interested in participating in the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball league this season.

There are six divisions -- Coach Pitch (aimed for K-3), Kid Pitch (advanced grades 2-3), Minors (grades 4-5), Majors (grades 6-7), Juniors (grades 8-9) and Seniors (ages 15 to 20).

Exact dates will be released soon for tryouts and evaluations, but individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Starting sessions will take place at in late March after spring break. Practices will be conducted in April before games commence on May 2.

To register, visit https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0