Martin, Hawks in DeWitt

The DeWitt Parks & Recreation department is hosting the Kate Martin basketball camp on Sunday at Central DeWitt High School.

Martin is team captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are coming off a run to the NCAA national championship game last season.

She will be joined at Sunday’s event by teammates Gabbie Marshall, Hannah Stuelke, Sydney Affolter and Jada Gyamfi as well as some team managers for the event that is sold out, at 150 participants.

The camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for fifth- through eighth-grade students, with a maximum capacity of 150 individuals.

Following the camp, time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session, photos and autographs. Campers can bring one item to be signed.

Further information can be found on the city’s website (https://parks.cityofdewittiowa.org/) and Facebook page.