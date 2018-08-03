Transfer QB joins Illini
Illinois officially announced the anticipated graduate transfer for Virginia Tech quarterback AJ Bush to the Fighting Illini program on Friday.
Bush, who spent the first two years of his career at Nebraska, played in five games last season for the Hokies after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. He will be eligible to compete this fall.
The Fighting Illini also added to their roster Friday junior college transfer Dominic Stampley, a wide receiver who caught 17 passes for 278 yards last season at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, and linebacker Milo Eifler, a transfer from Washington who appeared in all 13 games last season for the Pac-12 program.
Stampley will join Bush in being eligible this fall while Eifler will sit out this year under NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in the fall of 2019.
Schnoor named MWC Woman of Year
Cornell College's Libby Schnoor, a Camanche grad, was selected as the 2018 Midwest Conference Woman of the Year and is the conference's nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Schnoor is a two-time all-conference outside hitter in volleyball, guiding the Rams to four MWC regular season titles and three NCAA Tournament berths. She owns the program record with 30 kills in a match and is in the top-10 career list for kills (970), attack attempts (2,620), points (1,093) and block assists (164).
Schnoor was also a two-time All-American in track and field, receiving all-conference awards in six different events and collecting three conference titles.
She graduated this past spring with a degree in business analytics and a 3.85 GPA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.