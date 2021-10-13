local briefs

Steamwheelers to hold open tryouts
The Quad City Steamwheelers indoor football franchise announced Wednesday it has 86 athletes signed up to participate in Saturday's open tryouts.
According to a team release, there are individuals from 18 states and players who have Division I experience at the Power 5 level scheduled to compete for a roster spot. Tryouts will be held between noon and 2 p.m. at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
“We are excited to be back offering a platform for these kids to chase their dreams, whether their dream was to play for the Steamwheelers in the IFL or to use our team as a steppingstone to make an NFL roster someday” owner Doug Bland said.
The Steamwheelers are slated to return to the field this winter after playing just one game in the past two seasons from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linderbaum, Rose on Lombardi list
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose were named Wednesday as part of a group of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award.
The honor is presented annually to the top lineman or linebacker in college football on either side of the ball who best exemplifies the character and discipline of the award's namesake, Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
Linderbaum has started 27 consecutive games for Iowa at center after beginning his career as a defensive tackle. The Hawkeyes have a 22-5 record since he moved to the offensive side of the ball.
Rose is the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year and has started 43 consecutive games for ISU. He is currently averaging 6.8 tackles per game for the Cyclones and is fourth in the Big 12 with 6.5 tackles for a loss this season.
Bees' Rudd honored
St. Ambrose senior Nolan Rudd was named Wednesday as the men's cross country runner of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Greendale, Wis., native won the Seminole Valley Stampede hosted last weekend by Mount Mercy in a time of 25 minutes, 15 seconds, winning the 8K race by two seconds with the second-fastest time in St. Ambrose history.