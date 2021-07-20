Local briefs

Purdy named to O'Brien watch list

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award.

He is one of 30 players to land a spot on the list for the award presented annually to the top quarterback in college football.

Purdy is a two-time semifinalist for the honor and is looking to build off of a season which saw him throw for 2,750 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 66.6% of his passes.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native owns or shares 25 school records in his Iowa State career.

Vikings earn academic honor

The Augustana volleyball team has received an American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season, an award presented by the United States Marine Corps.

The Vikings received the honor for the first time since 1998, recognizing teams which maintain a team grade-point average of 3.30 or better on a 4.0 scale.

