Local briefs

Vikings' Southwick honored

Augustana College pitcher Addison Southwick was named Tuesday to the D3baseball.com NCAA Division III Region 8 all-region team as a third-team selection.

The sophomore from Arvada, Colo., went 3-1 with three saves and a 2.20 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Vikings. Southwick struck out 50 batters and walked 19 in 32.2 innings of work for the Vikings.

Bees' Reemtsma recognized

St. Ambrose University track & field athlete Will Reemtsma, who won the 400-meter hurdles national championship last week at the NAIA Championships, has been named by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its academic All-District 3 men's track & field and cross country team.

Reemtsma (Jr., Davenport Central HS) is a 3.39 student as a business sales and marketing major. The honor recognizes top-student athletes based on their combined performance in competition and the classroom.

Ambrose schedule set

St. Ambrose has finalized its 10-game football schedule for the 2022 season.

First-year coach Vince Fillipp's team will open with a pair of non-conference road games, visiting Waldorf on Sept. 3 and Concordia (Mich.) on Sept. 10 before hosting Lawrence Tech at Brady Street Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Following a bye week, St. Ambrose opens Mid-States Football Association Midwest League play on Oct. 1 at Trinity International.

The Bees will play home conference games on Oct. 8 against Judson, Oct. 15 against Olivet Nazarene, Oct. 29 vs. Roosevelt and Nov. 12 against Missouri Baptist.

RI's McDuffy on IBCA roster

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association is planning to have its annual all-star games in June and only one local senior standout has made a roster.

Rock Island's Imari McDuffy is listed on the 3A-4A South Girls roster. That squad will be coached by Effingham High School's Jeff Schafer.

Four games will be played on June 11 at Pontiac High School. Admission is $5. The game schedule is as follows: 1A-2A South Girls vs. 1A-2A North Girls at 11 a.m.; 1A-2A South Boys vs. 1A-2A North Boys at 1 p.m.; 3A-4A South Girls vs. 3A-4A North Girls at 3 p.m.; and 3A-4A South Boys vs. 3A-4A North Boys at 5 p.m.

