Local briefs

Iowa state swim meet moved to Marion

The Iowa High School Athletic Association boys' state swim meet will take place Saturday, Feb. 13 at Linn-Mar High School in Marion.

The meet had previously been set for a two-day preliminary and final format at the University of Iowa's Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, but was moved due to COVID-19 issues.

Due to capacity limitations, spectators will not be permitted at any IHSAA postseason swimming event. State meet and state qualifying meet attendance is limited to participants, event staff, administrators and coaches and approved media members.

The IHSAA plans to return to the University of Iowa for the 2022 state meet.

Future Hawkeye named finalist

Cooper DeJean, a safety prospect who signed a national letter of intent last month to continue his football career at Iowa, was named Wednesday as one of three finalists for the national high school defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.