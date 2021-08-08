Local briefs

Storm sign Ortiz

The Quad-City Storm announced they have signed forward Marcus Ortiz to their training camp roster.

Ortiz, 28, officially joins the Storm after being on the team's player protected list for the 2020-21 season. The Garland, Texas, native is entering his fifth professional season after a college career at SUNY-Fredonia.

Ortiz has played 138 career SPHL games, scoring 45 goals and adding 39 assists. Last year, he played eight games with the Elmira Enforcers in the FPHL, scoring one goal and adding three assists and 262 penalty minutes.

Ortiz has also played 33 career games in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush, where he scored four goals and added five assists.

In 77 games with SUNY-Fredonia, Ortiz scored 28 goals and added 26 assists.

Clark leads Team USA

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led Team USA to a pair of victories over the weekend at the FIBA Women's U19 World Cup basketball tournament, averging 18.5 points and 5.5 assists in the team's first two games at Debrecen, Hungary.

Clark followed a 13-point game in a 96-87 win over Italy by scoring 24 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists in a 99-59 victory over Australia.