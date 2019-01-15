Storm make roster moves
The Quad-City Storm acquired forward Michael Casale from the Fayetteville Marksmen Tuesday in exchange for financial considerations and also released forward Vinny Caligiuri.
Casale, 25, has scored two goals and added two assists in 16 games as a rookie with the Marksmen this season. He played four seasons at Salem State College where he scored 49 goals and added 27 assists in 92 games.
Caligiuri, 26, played in 15 games with the Storm this season, scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Thomas returning to Miami
Less than a month after announcing he was transferring from the University of Miami to the University of Illinois, Jeff Thomas changed his mind.
Thomas, a former East St. Louis stand out, announced on Dec. 21 that he would transfer from the Hurricanes to the Illini, giving them much-needed depth and a star playmaker at the position.
On Tuesday night, Thomas posted to his Instagram page that he was, in fact, returning to Miami to play for new coach Manny Diaz, after former coach Mark Richt announced his retirement.
"(Tough) decision," Thomas wrote. "But I have decided to keep playing Football and earning my Degree at The University of Miami. Thanks to the University of Illinois for giving me the opportunity to accomplish my future dreams. Please with all (due) respect. Respect my decision, thanks! #GoIllini #GoCanes."
Thomas, a 5-foot-10 175-pounder, played in 11 of 12 games for Miami as a sophomore this past season with 35 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns, and had 221 punt return yards with a touchdown. The Miami Herald said Thomas "widely recognized as the most gifted player on the Hurricanes' offense."
— Joey Wagner, Decatur Herald & Review
