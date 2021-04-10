Local briefs

Pieroni makes Bees history

Michaela Pieroni became the first St. Ambrose women's cross country runner ever to earn all-American honors, finishing 26th in a field of 317 runners at the NAIA Championships on Friday in Cedar Rapids.

A sophomore from Crystal Lake, Ill., Pieroni ran her fastest time of the year, 18 minutes, 20.38 seconds, in the 5K race at the Squaw Creek Cross Country Course.

The Fighting Bees' Kathleen Grady took 153rd in a time of 19:37.2 and Emma Duncan was 199th in 20:03.46.

In the 8K men's national finals, Matt Jung took 154th in a time of 26:50.18 and Lucas Creek was 181st with a time of 27:06.47.

Baranczyk leaves Bulldogs

Jennie Barancyzk, the women's basketball coach at Drake for the past nine years and a former Iowa standout, was named Saturday as the new coach at Oklahoma.

A two-time Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year, Baranczyk guided Drake to a 192-96 record that included six consecutive 20-win seasons and three NCAA tourney berths.

At Oklahoma, she replaces Sherri Coale who retired last months after 25 seasons as the Sooners' head coach.

