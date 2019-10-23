Joens is Miller candidate
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was one of 20 players named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the top small forward in women's college basketball.
The Cyclones' guard averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds and led ISU with 72 3-point baskets last season as a freshman.
Tough schedule awaits Iowa
Iowa unveiled its 2020 baseball schedule Wednesday, a 53-game schedule that includes eight games against teams that qualified for the NCAA tourney in 2019.
Three of those games will come at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Minneapolis, where the Hawkeyes will face North Carolina State, North Carolina and Duke during a weekend series on Feb. 28-March 1.
Iowa is scheduled to open its 23-game home schedule on March 3 with a game against Grand View and will also host mid-week games against Kansas, Milwaukee, Bradley, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois as well as a weekend series against Saint Mary's (Calif.)
The Hawkeyes will host weekend Big Ten series against Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern as part of a conference schedule that concludes with a three-game series at Michigan, the 2019 NCAA runner-up.
One of three programs to qualify for the Big Ten tourney in each of the last six years, the Hawkeyes will be working toward that event again this season. The conference tourney is scheduled for May 20-24 in Omaha, Neb.
