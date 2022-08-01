local briefs

Hawkeyes, Cyclones recognized

Multiple football players from Iowa and Iowa State were named Monday to preseason watch lists for the Lombardi Award and the Bednarik Award.

Two Hawkeyes, senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta, and two Cyclones, senior defensive end Will McDonald and senior Trevor Downing, were named to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award, presented to the top offensive or defensive lineman in college football.

Campbell and senior defensive back Riley Moss of Iowa and McDonald have been named to the preseason list of candidates for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Iowa opener sold out

Iowa announced Monday that all tickets for its 2022 football season opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 have been sold, the sixth of seven games at Kinnick Stadium this season to be sold out.

The only home game that Iowa has tickets remaining is the Nov. 25 home finale on Black Friday against Nebraska. Around 2,000 tickets remain for that game.

Storm bring back Pryce, Stoia

The Quad City Storm re-signed captain Taylor Pryce and defenseman Matt Stoia to their training camp roster.

Pryce, 29, is returning for his third season with the Storm. The Quad City captain scored 18 goals and added 20 assists in 56 games last year and scored three goals and added one assist in six playoff games, helping the Storm reach the semifinals of the SPHL President's Cup.

In 98 career games with the Storm, the Newmarket, Ontario native has scored 33 goals and added 36 assists. In 212 career SPHL games, Pryce has scored 55 goals and added 56 assists.

Stoia, 23, returns to the Storm after playing 52 games with the team last year. The Northville, Mich. native scored two goals and added 10 assists and compiled 118 penalty minutes.