Vikings' Giovanine honored
Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine was named Friday as the NCAA Division III national coach of the year by Basketball Times, the third time in five seasons Giovanine has been awarded a national coaching honor.
Giovanine led the the Vikings to a 26-4 record and an unprecedented fifth consecutive College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship during the 2018-19 season. Augustana reached 20 wins for the sixth straight season and made its fifth straight NCAA Division III Sweet 16 appearance.
CCIW honors Vikings Badawi
Zeana Badawi, an Augustana junior from Burr Ridge, Illinois, was named Thursday as the women's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Badawi won both of her matches as the Vikings defeated Lake Park 5-4 on Sunday, winning at No. 3 singles and teaming with Annie Timm for a win at No. 2 doubles. Her singles win clinched the team victory for Augustana, now 13-2 on the season.
Bees, Vikings postponed
Today's scheduled St. Ambrose baseball game against Roosevelt at Modern Woodmen Park and a Sunday softball doubleheader between Augustana and Monmouth have been postponed.
St. Ambrose will play a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at Roosevelt on Sunday at 2 p.m. The third game of the series will be made up at a later date.
Augustana's game is being postponed because Monmouth has to make up a conference game Sunday. The Vikings are still scheduled to play Wisconsin-Stevens Point in a doubleheader at noon today.
Race to Home 5K postponed
The Quad-Cities River Bandits Race to Home 5K and Fun Run, presented by Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, has been postponed because of flooding in the area of Modern Woodmen Park.
Originally scheduled for April 13, the runs have been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7. Race packet pickup has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 7-8:30 a.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.
Registration for the 5K race will continue at getmeregistered.com/Bandit, and race day times of a 9 a.m. start for the 5K and a Fun Run at 10 a.m. remain unchanged. Registrations already submitted remain valid for the new date.
For additional information, contact Kaylee Golden at kaylee@riverbandits.com or at 563-333-2736.
