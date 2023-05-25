Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Speedway hosts event

The SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series will compete at the Davenport Speedway on Friday and the Maquoketa Speedway on Saturday among three Memorial Day weekend stops in eastern Iowa.

Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa, is the defending series champion and most recent winner in Davenport. Support classes include IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Outlaw Street Stocks, IMCA Stock Cars and sport compacts.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstand at 5:30 p.m. prior to hot laps at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for the races in Davenport are priced at $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Pit passes are priced at $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under.