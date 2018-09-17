ISU, TCU starting time set

The starting time for Iowa State's football game at 17th-rated TCU on Sept. 29 was announced Monday.

The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. and will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU, with a determination made following this week's games.

Valley honors Leathernecks

Western Illinois punt returner Steve McShane and wide receiver John Brunner received Missouri Valley Football Conference player of the week recognition for their contributions in the Leathernecks' come-from-behind win over 15th-rated Montana.

McShane was named the special teams player of the week after returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown to spark a rally from a 10-point deficit in the game's final six minutes.

Brunner earned newcomer of the week honors. The transfer from Butler Community College caught seven passes for 180 yards, including 144 during during a first quarter which saw the junior catch 71- and 37-yard touchdown passes.

