local briefs

3 Illini, 2 Hawkeyes on ballot
The ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame induction class from the Football Bowl Subdivision includes three players from the University of Illinois and two who played at the University of Iowa.
Former Fighting Illini linebackers Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice and defensive tackle Moe Gardner join Hawkeye tight end Dallas Clark and offensive tackle Robert Gallery among 78 players on the ballot announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Augustana College center John Bothe, Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd, Western Illinois guard Don Greco and Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby are among 99 players from the divisional ranks listed on the ballot.
The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be announced next January.
Cyclones to take on Creighton
The Iowa State University men’s basketball team will travel to Creighton as part of next season’s Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The game between the Cyclones and Bluejays, scheduled for Dec. 4, will feature a matchup between new ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger and one of his mentors, 11th-year Creighton coach Greg McDermott. Otzelberger served on McDermott’s staff at Iowa State from 2006-10.
Broadcast arrangements for all Big East-Big 12 games will be determined at a later date.
Bees earn All-American honors
Multiple-time NAIA All-American diver Taylor Madison and members of the St. Ambrose University men's 400-yard freestyle relay have been awarded All-American recognition by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
Madison, a senior from Rock Island, earned All-American honors for her performances in the 1- and 3-meter diving events this season. She is being honored for the seventh and eighth time during her career.
The Fighting Bees' 400 freestyle relay of Victor Del Rio Foces, Caleb Gaylor, Rais Hassim and Ryan Warrick was recognized for their season-best time of 3 minutes, 8.46 seconds recorded at the Keiser Collegiate Championships in March, a meet which replaced the NAIA Championships on last season's schedule.