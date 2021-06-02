local briefs

3 Illini, 2 Hawkeyes on ballot

The ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame induction class from the Football Bowl Subdivision includes three players from the University of Illinois and two who played at the University of Iowa.

Former Fighting Illini linebackers Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice and defensive tackle Moe Gardner join Hawkeye tight end Dallas Clark and offensive tackle Robert Gallery among 78 players on the ballot announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Augustana College center John Bothe, Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd, Western Illinois guard Don Greco and Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby are among 99 players from the divisional ranks listed on the ballot.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be announced next January.

Cyclones to take on Creighton

The Iowa State University men’s basketball team will travel to Creighton as part of next season’s Big East-Big 12 Battle.