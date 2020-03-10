Local briefs

Rucker among Valley scholars
Northern Iowa junior Karli Rucker, a North Scott graduate, is among women's basketball players named Tuesday to the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball scholar-athlete teams.
Rucker, a 3.45 student in elementary education, was named to the second team.
Drake graduate student Sara Rhine, who carries a 4.0 GPA as she works toward a Master's degree in counseling, was selected as the Enterprise Bank & Trust Scholar Athlete of the Year in the Missouri Valley.
She will be honored Thursday between the first and second games of the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Four Augie athletes honored
Four members of the Augustana College track and field teams were named Tuesday by the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association to its 2020 NCAA Division III All-Midwest Region team.
The Vikings' Michael Johnson and Mason Wright were named to the men's all-region team while Katie Eastburn and Katrina Krebasch were selected to the women's team.
Johnson, a senior from Owensboro, Ky., was selected in the 60-meter dash where he established a school record of 6.78 seconds, and Wright, a junior from Woosung, Ill., was honored in the triple jump where he won he recorded a season-best effort of 47 feet, 10.5 inches at the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Championships.
Eastburn, a senior from Geneseo, was recognized in the 200, where she ran a :25.41 at the Spartan Invitational in Dubuque on Feb. 21, while Krebasch, a sophomore from Wood Dale, Ill., was honored for a high jump of 5-5 at the Frigid Bee Opener in December.
Iowa's Young earns berth
Iowa junior Kaleb Young has been awarded an at-large berth for next week's NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Young received one of five at-large spots in the 157-pound bracket on Tuesday, giving the Hawkeyes a full set of 10 entries for the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2015.
A fifth-place finisher at the 2019 NCAA meet, Young has a 15-5 record this season with six wins over ranked opponents.
He was the only Hawkeye not to qualify for the NCAAs last weekend at the Big Ten Championships, losing his first two matches.
Hawkeyes' Doyle honored
Kathleen Doyle, a senior on the Iowa women's basketball team, has been named as a second-team academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Named Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Drysdale Award and last week as the Big Ten player of the year, the guard from LaGrange, Ill., carries a 3.83 GPA with a double major in journalism and mass communications and Spanish.
Doyle is a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection.