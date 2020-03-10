Local briefs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Eastburn, a senior from Geneseo, was recognized in the 200, where she ran a :25.41 at the Spartan Invitational in Dubuque on Feb. 21, while Krebasch, a sophomore from Wood Dale, Ill., was honored for a high jump of 5-5 at the Frigid Bee Opener in December.

Iowa's Young earns berth

Iowa junior Kaleb Young has been awarded an at-large berth for next week's NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Young received one of five at-large spots in the 157-pound bracket on Tuesday, giving the Hawkeyes a full set of 10 entries for the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2015.

A fifth-place finisher at the 2019 NCAA meet, Young has a 15-5 record this season with six wins over ranked opponents.

He was the only Hawkeye not to qualify for the NCAAs last weekend at the Big Ten Championships, losing his first two matches.

Hawkeyes' Doyle honored

Kathleen Doyle, a senior on the Iowa women's basketball team, has been named as a second-team academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.