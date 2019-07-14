White signs European deal

Former Iowa basketball player Aaron White has signed a contract to play for Olimpia Milano in Italy.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Strongsville, Ohio, has played in Europe since being selected by Washington with the 49th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He has competed in Germany, Russia and Lithuania the past four years.

White will be participating in The Basketball Tournament later this month, a 64-team single-elimination tourney. He will be part of Team Hines, a collection of Euro League stars who have been seeded first in the Greensboro Regional.

At Iowa, White became the only Hawkeye to record 1,800 points, 900 rebounds, 175 assists and 125 steals. He finished his college career second on Iowa's scoring list with 1,859 points.

