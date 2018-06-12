Mayhew earns top juco honor
Kirkwood Community College’s DoniRae Mayhew was selected the 2018 Schutt Sports/NFCA Junior College National Player of the Year on Tuesday. The Bettendorf alum is the second Eagle to garner the honor, joining Taylor Nearad, who took home the recognition twice in 2016 and 2017.
The award was voted on by the members of the NFCA’s Junior College All-American and Coaching Staff of the Committees, which a comprised of NJCAA I, II & III, Cal JC and NWAC.
Mayhew smacked 30 home runs and also topped the national charts with 90 RBI and 191 total bases. She ranked second with a 1.079 slugging percentage and 82 runs scored. Mayhew batted .446 with 79 hits, 18 doubles, 29 walks and a .538 on-base percentage.
In the circle, the Iowa commit was 20-3 with a staff-best 2.08 ERA and four shutouts.
Battle Up Brady trials start June 21
The qualifying for the Battle Up Brady Sprints, sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic, will begin next week.
The Battle Up Brady trials are scheduled for June 21, June 28 and July 5 as part of the Thursday Bix at Six. Runners will start at East 5th and Pershing in Davenport. Individuals can sign up before the race from 6:30-7 p.m.
The divisions are 29 and younger, 30-39 and masters (40 and over). The top three in each division, on each night, qualify for the finals slated for Thursday, July 26.
Contact Gary Roberson (563) 359-0438 or email robersonpacker@aol.com for more information.
Iowa to seed state wrestling tourney
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced this week that it will seed all the brackets of the individual state wrestling tournament, beginning in 2019.
The top eight wrestlers at each weight class will be seeded ahead of the tournament. The remaining eight qualifiers will be drawn in at random.
The state association will use TrackWrestling's system to seed the individuals, with efforts made to avoid wrestlers from the same district in the same half of the draw.
Previously, all 16 wrestlers in each weight class were randomly drawn into each bracket.
Vikings' Totten named all-American
Augustana senior Samuel Totten was named Tuesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America as a Google Cloud academic all-American.
The first Vikings men's tennis player to earn the recognition since Jon Michel in 1997 and the school's 173rd academic all-American, Totten was named to the NCAA Division III at-large third team consisting of athletes in tennis, swimming and diving, ice hockey, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball and golf.
The Normal, Illinois native graduated from Augustana in May with a 3.97 grade-point average while majoring in engineering physics and applied math. Totten ranked second on the Augustana team in singles wins and led the Vikings with 21 victories in doubles competition.
