Local briefs

Stanley, Greenlee honored

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and rower Hannah Greenlee have been named as Iowa's Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients.

The award, presented annually since 1915, is now presented to one male and one female athlete at each Big Ten institution and recognizes individuals for both academic and athletic excellence.

Stanley directed Iowa to a 27-12 record over the past three seasons as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback. A three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and three-year team captain from Menomonie, Wis., Stanley completed his career second in Hawkeye history with 8,302 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes.

A senior from Ames and two-time academic All-Big Ten choice, Greenlee helped lead the Hawkeyes to a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships during the 2018-19 season and a program-best ninth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Wilcke joins Iowa Lakes staff

Former Iowa wrestler Cash Wilcke is joining the coaching staff at Iowa Lakes Community College as an assistant coach.