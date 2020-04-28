Local briefs

Stanley, Greenlee honored
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and rower Hannah Greenlee have been named as Iowa's Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients.
The award, presented annually since 1915, is now presented to one male and one female athlete at each Big Ten institution and recognizes individuals for both academic and athletic excellence.
Stanley directed Iowa to a 27-12 record over the past three seasons as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback. A three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and three-year team captain from Menomonie, Wis., Stanley completed his career second in Hawkeye history with 8,302 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes.
A senior from Ames and two-time academic All-Big Ten choice, Greenlee helped lead the Hawkeyes to a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships during the 2018-19 season and a program-best ninth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
Wilcke joins Iowa Lakes staff
Former Iowa wrestler Cash Wilcke is joining the coaching staff at Iowa Lakes Community College as an assistant coach.
The three-time NCAA qualifier and Ida Grove, Iowa, native posted a career record of 75-33 for the Hawkeyes, completing his collegiate career with a 12-3 record at 184 pounds during the 2019-20 season.
Three Vikings earn rankings
Three tennis players from Augustana College have earned Central Region rankings from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association following the abbreviated 2019-20 season.
Senior Zeana Badawi and junior Annie Timm were ranked 14th among the region's women's doubles teams, while junior Caio de Rezende was ranked 15th in men's singles play.
Badawi and Timm went 7-0 in doubles play, including a win over the region's 15th-ranked tandem of Hannah Hougland and Alaina Kanthaphixay of North Central in the finals at No. 1 doubles in the CCIW Championships.
At No. 1 singles, de Rezende finished 12-3 for the Vikings and won the CCIW Invitational title, winning three straight matches without dropping a set.
