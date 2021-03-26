Local briefs

Garza, Dosunmu are finalists

Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu were named Friday as two of the five finalists for the Wooden Award, which is presented to the top player in college basketball.

Garza, who also was a finalist last season, and Dosunmu were joined as finalists by Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.

Those five players also were named to the 10-player Wooden Award All-America team, which also included Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Southern Cal's Evan Mobley and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

The finalists for the women’s Wooden Award are Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut, Dana Evans of Louisville, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

The Wooden winners will be named on the ESPN college basketball awards program on April 7 at 7 p.m.

