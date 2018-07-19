Cyclone women add 6-3 forward
The Iowa State women's basketball program has announced the addition of 6-foot-3 Inès Nezerwa to the roster for next season.
Nezerwa is from Nyakabiga, Burundi, but she spent the 2017-18 season at Jacksonville (Texas) College, where she averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor. She earned NJCAA All-American honors last season and will join the Cyclones as a senior.
With the signing of Nezerwa, Iowa State now has five new additions this season. She joins Maddie Frederick, Ashley Joens, Morgan Kane and Jade Thurmon.
Montgomery on Walker watch list
Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for the second straight season.
The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s best running back and is named for the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner.
Montgomery became the 14th player in ISU history to crack the 1,000-yard barrier in 2017 when he rushed for 1,146 yards. He also caught 36 passes, the second-best total ever by a Cyclone back.
Bees earn academic honors
Ten St. Ambrose lacrosse players have been named as Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar Athletes for the 2017-18 school year.
Austin Adams, Erik Butzen, Liam Griffin, Thomas Kelly, Sean Pendergast and Gabe Weyland from the Bees' men's team while Dallas Baker, Marie Cristoforo, Sara Goeddel and Erin Green from the St. Ambrose women's team were recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.33 or higher and lettering in the sport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.