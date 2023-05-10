Bees' Reemtsma, Miller honored

St. Ambrose track and field athletes Will Reemtsma and Annah Miller were named as outstanding performers at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships.

Reemtsma, a senior from Davenport Central, was named the outstanding male track performer while Miller, a a junior from Mantino, Ill., was named the outstanding female field performer of championships.

Scoring 25 points for the Fighting Bees, Reemtsma won the 400-meter hurdles in a championship record time of 54.81 seconds, finished in the 400, took third in the 110 hurdles, eighth in the 200 and was part of a 1,600 relay which finished fifth.

Miller claimed individual championships in both the discus and shot put.

Ralfs, Erdirch earn top honors

St. Ambrose softball players Erica Ralfs and Shai Erdrich have been named as first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference choices.

Ralfs, a senior pitcher from Davenport West, led the Bees in the circle with an 8-6 record and a 2.09 earned run average. She recorded three shutouts among six complete games in 17 starts, totaling 111 strikeouts in 110.1 inning. She also hit .333 with five doubles, three triples and three home runs while driving in 17 runs.

A junior center fielder from Aurora, Ill., Erdrich hit .308 and stole a conference-leading 44 bases in 47 attempts.

The Bees' Alyssa Schumacher, a shortstop from Whitewater, Wis., who hit .343 was awarded second-team all-CCAC honors.

Dirt Crown debuts at Speedway

The Dirt Crown East Series will make its first-ever visit to the Davenport Speedway at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Friday.

The series features IMCA stock car class competitors whose feature will pay $2,000 to win. They are part of a card which includes IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods and sport compacts.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps set for 6:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets are priced at $18 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Pit passes are $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 12 and under.