DeVries, Sanders among Hall picks
Former Iowa football players Jared DeVries and Bob Sanders are among eight individuals selected by the National Iowa Varsity Club for induction into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame.
The 2018 class is the 30th Hall of Fame Class, and it also includes longtime Iowa athletics trainer John Streif, women's track athlete Kineke Alexander, baseball player Chris Hatcher, women's soccer player Sarah Lynch, women's gymnast Alexis Maday and wrestler Jeff McGinness.
DeVries and Sanders were all-American defenders for the Hawkeyes in 1998 and 2003, respectively, and Streif worked as an athletic trainer at Iowa from 1972-2012.
Alexander was an eight-time all-American between 2005-08, Hatcher was an all-American in 1989, Lynch was a three-time all-Big Ten pick from 1999-2001, Maday was a three-time all-American from 2002-04 and McGinness was a two-time NCAA champion.
The eight will be inducted at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center and will be honored the following day at the Iowa football opener against Northern Illinois.
The induction, along with a 5:30 p.m. reception, is open to the public. Tickets priced at $20 are available at hawkeyesports.com/HOFtickets.
Hawkeyes' Cropley earns honors
Tyler Cropley, a senior catcher on the Iowa baseball team, was named Wednesday as a second-team all-Mideast Region selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
The McCook Lake, South Dakota, native led the Hawkeyes with a .342 batting average, 20 doubles, 50 RBIs and a .449 on-base percentage. The first-team all-Big Ten pick was selected by the Nationals in eighth round of last week's baseball draft.
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane and second baseman Michael Massey were awarded first-team all-region honors.
Illini women add two
The Illinois women's basketball program has added two players to its roster, including graduate transfer Sarah Shewan from Quinnipiac.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while helping her team to three NCAA tourney appearances.
Coach Nancy Fahey also announced the signing of 5-10 guard Carolyn Waleski of Frankfort, Illinois.
Braves earn academic honors
Eleven student-athletes at Black Hawk College and two Braves teams have received academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association for the 2017-18 school year.
Softball players Madison Garchinski of Fairy Glen, Saskatchewan, and Madeline Smull of Bettendorf and golfer Eric Spurgetis of Moline received first team academic all-American honors for maintaining 4.0 grade-point averages.
Second-team honors were presented to softball player Abigail Young of Dunlap, Illinois, and golfer Lake Koenig of Durant for maintaining grade-point averages between 3.8-3.99.
Third-team all-academic honors for maintaining a grade-point average between 3.6-3.79 at Black Hawk have been awarded to baseball players Leo Callison of Durant and Theodore Papousek of New Lenox, Illinois, softball player Anastasia Veloz of Colona, golfer Connor Carroll of Rock Island and volleyball players Rachel Jacobson of Elmwood, Illinois, and Megan Olson of Coal Valley.
The Braves' softball team, with a combined 3.61 grade-point average, and volleyball team, with a combined 3.29 GPA, were named as recipients of NJCAA team academic awards.
