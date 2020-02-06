local briefs

BHC women grab win

A balanced offensive attack carried the Black Hawk women to Thursday’s Arrowhead Conference road victory.

Sydney Hannam led the Braves (16-8, 5-1 Arrowhead) with 18 points and former Rockridge standout Jessica Stice, who was 3-of-5 on 3-point field goals, added 17. Megan Teal tossed in 15 and Margie Villaruz finished with 10.

The loss was the 11th straight for Kishwaukee (5-18, 0-6 Arrowhead) which hasn’t won in the 2020 calendar year.

Braves beat Kishwaukee

Delaney Little hit six three on his way to 19 points as Black Hawk beat Kishwakuee 72-59 on Thursday.

Terry Ford added 12 points for the Braves, who improved to 9-16 on the season, 2-5 in the Arrowhead Conference.

The Braves pulled away in the second half after leading 36-33 at intermission.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Regents approve Iowa facility

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a request from the University of Iowa to begin planning for a new wrestling training facility to be located south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.