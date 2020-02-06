local briefs

BHC women grab win
A balanced offensive attack carried the Black Hawk women to Thursday’s Arrowhead Conference road victory.
Sydney Hannam led the Braves (16-8, 5-1 Arrowhead) with 18 points and former Rockridge standout Jessica Stice, who was 3-of-5 on 3-point field goals, added 17. Megan Teal tossed in 15 and Margie Villaruz finished with 10.
The loss was the 11th straight for Kishwaukee (5-18, 0-6 Arrowhead) which hasn’t won in the 2020 calendar year.
Braves beat Kishwaukee
Delaney Little hit six three on his way to 19 points as Black Hawk beat Kishwakuee 72-59 on Thursday.
Terry Ford added 12 points for the Braves, who improved to 9-16 on the season, 2-5 in the Arrowhead Conference.
The Braves pulled away in the second half after leading 36-33 at intermission.
Regents approve Iowa facility
The Iowa Board of Regents approved a request from the University of Iowa to begin planning for a new wrestling training facility to be located south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The approval at Wednesday's board meeting allows Iowa to begin initial planning and design work and proceed with fundraising for the $17-20 million facility that will be paid for entirely with donations.
Hawkeyes' Kemerer honored
Iowa wrestler Michael Kemerer has been selected by USA Wrestling as its national wrestler of the week.
The Hawkeye 174-pounder is being honored after defeating a pair of nationally-ranked wrestlers last week, including an 11-6 decision over top-ranked Mark Hall of Penn State.
Kemerer, now 10-0 on the season, also defeated 23rd-ranked Layne Malczewski of Michigan State 13-3.
Vikings' de Rezende honored
Caio de Rezende, an Augustana junior from Colegio Itoca, Brazil, was named as the CCIW men's tennis player of the week. He was honored for defeating Chicago's Erik Kerrigan 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to avenge a loss last season to the fourth-ranked singles player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region. The win moved de Rezende to 8-2 in singles competition for the Vikings.