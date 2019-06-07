Himmelman among preseason picks
Drew Himmelman, an Illinois State offensive lineman from Geneseo, has been named as a second-team preseason all-American in the Football Championship Subdivision by HERO Sports.
A returning all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, Himmelman is one of 16 players from the Missouri Valley named to the organization's three all-American teams, which also list Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore on the second team and UNI defensive back Xavior Williams as a third-team choice.
Ruch, Morkin earn Swartz Award
Augustana seniors Haley Ruch and Jack Morkin were named Friday as recipients of the Jack Swartz Award presented by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Ruch, a softball player from Frankfort, Illinois, and Morkin, a men's tennis player from Bloomington, Illinois, received the honor presented to one female and one male athlete at the end of each athletic season. Named after long-time commissioner of the CCIW, recipients most combine athletic success with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Ruch, a two-time all-conference second baseman, graduated from Augustana in May with a 3.54 GPA in marketing, French and international business.
Morkin, who won 100 matches during his collegiate career, is a biology major with a 3.81 GPA.
Irish all-American to speak in Q-C
Reggie Brooks, an all-American running back at Notre Dame from 1989-92, will be the featured speaker at the Notre Dame Night Dinner hosted by the Notre Dame Club of the Quad-Cities.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, at the Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park.
Now working as the first-year director of student-athlete alumni relations and engagement at his alma mater, Brooks will give a campus update and is expected to answer questions on a variety topics related to campus life, athletics, campus development and his accomplishments while playing for coach Lou Holtz.
The Quad-Cities event begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a casual dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 per person with a $5 discount for alumni in the classes of 2009-19 and their guests. Two tickets to the Notre Dame-Southern Cal football game will be raffled at the event.
Tickets must be ordered by noon on June 14 and are available through the NDQC Club Facebook page or via written request by sending a check made out to ND Club of the QC to Sarah Balkovek, 904 27th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.
For additional information, contact events.qcnd@gmail.com.
