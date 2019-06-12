Q-C rowing team claims national title
The Y Quad-Cities Junior Rowing Team captured a national title last weekend in Sarasota, Fla.
Taylor English, Brenna Morley, Delaney Evans and Emma Mask had the fastest time in the girls quadruple sculls team time trial and won their semifinal to advance to Sunday’s six-boat grand final.
In fast tailwind conditions, the quartet gained an early lead and secured a 10-second margin of victory over the runner-up from Redwood Scullers (California). Their time of 6:44.3 was just off their team record set in the 2017 Youth Nationals final and extended their record streak of national titles to six.
All four girls attend Pleasant Valley High School. The US Rowing Youth National Championship featured over 1,500 athletes from 151 clubs and high schools that competed in 2,000-meter races.
Evans and English also won the girls double sculls event for a second straight year, finishing over five seconds ahead of the second-place finishers from the Olympia Area in Washington. With the win, Evans and English advanced to the U.S. Junior National Team Trials in July where a victory would earn them a trip to the Junior World Championships in Toyko — on the same course that will be used for the 2020 Olympics.
