Local briefs

Garza, Illini duo on Wooden list

Iowa center Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are among 15 semifinalists for the Wooden Award, which goes to the top player in college basketball.

Garza, who leads the nation in total points and player efficiency, was named to the list for the second consecutive year. He recently became Iowa’s career scoring leader and is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots and 100 3-pointers.

Garza, Dosunmu and Cockburn were among six Big Ten players on the list, which also includes Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State and Hunter Dickinson of Michigan.

Bees' Saloninas fouls at nationals

St. Ambrose sophomore Mykolas Saloninas did not record a mark in shot put competition at the NAIA Indoor Nationals Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Saloninas, seeded 13th, fouled on each of his three throws in the national meet at Yankton, S.D.

