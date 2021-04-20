Local briefs

Iowa's Norman honored

Ben Norman, a senior outfielder on the Iowa baseball team, was named Tuesday as the Big Ten player of the week.

Norman hit .400 with two home runs, eight RBIs and six runs scored for the Hawkeyes as they won three-of-four games last weekend at Rutgers.

The Des Moines native currently leads Iowa with a .319 batting average and ranks second in the Big Ten with 30 RBIs. He is third in the league with nine home runs.

Brinkman named Buchanan finalist

Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman was named Monday as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

The only Missouri Valley Football Conference player included on the list of candidates for the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision, Brinkman led the conference with nine tackles for a loss. He finished the season with 38 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Hawkeye opponent set

The Iowa women's soccer team will face Campbell in its first-round match in the NCAA tournament.