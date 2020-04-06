local briefs

Ladies Football Academy is off
The Iowa Ladies Football Academy, which previously announced that this year's 10th annual event would be the final event, has been postponed.
The event, which provides a day-long experience inside the Iowa football program and benefits the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, will now be held one last time on June 12, 2021.
Additional information about the academy can be found at foriowa.org/iowaladiesfootballacademy.
Augie honors swimmers
Sophomore Madelynn Marunde has been named the most valuable performer on the Augustana women's swimming and diving team for the 2019-20 season.
The Belvidere, Illinois, native won her second straight College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship in the 1,650-yard freestyle and swam a leg on a school-record setting CCIW champion 200 medley relay to lead the Vikings.
Senior Gabrielle Ainsworth received the Commitment to Excellence Award, sophomore Isabelle Seten was recognized as the Vikings' top relay performer and senior Emma Hydorn was selected as the diver of the year. Allison Ogden, a freshman from East Moline, won the Most Improved Award and sophomore Alicia Garcia received the Golden Gloves Award.
Vanderloo headed to Morningside
University of Iowa basketball player Aidan Vanderloo is transferring to Morningside College.
Vanderloo, a former Sioux City East star, joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on last fall and redshirted last season. He will be immediately eligible at Morningside, an NAIA school in Sioux City.
The 6-foot-2 guard was a three-time all-state selection at Sioux City East and is the school’s career scoring leader. He averaged 24 points per game as a senior.
Speedway to host twin bill
The Iowa Speedway announced Monday that it will host two NTT IndyCar Series races in a single July weekend.
The weekend schedule will feature IndyCar and ARCA Menards Series races, with NTT IndyCar Series competition on the evening of Friday, July 17, and the NTT IndyCar Series Iowa 300 on the night of July 18.
The ARCA Menards Series Iowa 150 will shift to a Saturday afternoon time slot on July 18 as the cornerstone race of the inaugural ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown, a 10-race series.
Single-race and event-weekend series tickets are now available at IowaSpeedway.com.
Hawkeyes' Carter honored
Nia Carter, an infielder on the Iowa softball team, was named Monday to the Justin's World of Softball all-freshman team.
The lone Big Ten selection on the 18-player team led the Big Ten during its shortened season with a .509 batting average. She is the first Hawkeye to win a freshman award since Stacy May was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2003.
