local briefs

Ladies Football Academy is off

The Iowa Ladies Football Academy, which previously announced that this year's 10th annual event would be the final event, has been postponed.

The event, which provides a day-long experience inside the Iowa football program and benefits the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, will now be held one last time on June 12, 2021.

Additional information about the academy can be found at foriowa.org/iowaladiesfootballacademy.

Augie honors swimmers

Sophomore Madelynn Marunde has been named the most valuable performer on the Augustana women's swimming and diving team for the 2019-20 season.

The Belvidere, Illinois, native won her second straight College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship in the 1,650-yard freestyle and swam a leg on a school-record setting CCIW champion 200 medley relay to lead the Vikings.