local briefs

Big 6 releases basketball, football schedules
The Western Big 6 Conference basketball season will begin Tuesday, Feb. 9 for boys and girls teams.
The conference will play a double round-robin (14 games) for both genders on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 9-March 12. Freshman games will tip off at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6 and varsity at 7:30.
Football begins a six-week season starting Friday, March 19 and concludes Friday, April 23.
Hawkeyes, Panthers in Senior Bowl
Two linemen from Iowa and two from Northern Iowa — one on each side of the ball — will be on the field at Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson are part of the American team while the Panthers' Spencer Brown, an offensive tackle, and Elerson Smith, a defensive end, will play for the National team in the 1:30 p.m. college all-star game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Senior Bowl participants had to have a negative COVID-19 test prior to their arrival in Mobile and were tested again last weekend before being allowed into a bubble-environment for closed workouts this week.
The Senior Bowl will be televised by the NFL Network.
Heflin, Sargent at Hula Bowl
Two former Iowa football players, running back Mekhi Sargent and defensive tackle Jack Heflin, are on the roster of players competing in Sunday's Hula Bowl.
The college all-star game is scheduled to be played Sunday at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and the game is scheduled to be televised by the CBS Sports Network cable channel.