local briefs

Big 6 releases basketball, football schedules

The Western Big 6 Conference basketball season will begin Tuesday, Feb. 9 for boys and girls teams.

The conference will play a double round-robin (14 games) for both genders on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 9-March 12. Freshman games will tip off at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6 and varsity at 7:30.

Football begins a six-week season starting Friday, March 19 and concludes Friday, April 23.

See today's scoreboard section for complete basketball and football schedules.

Hawkeyes, Panthers in Senior Bowl

Two linemen from Iowa and two from Northern Iowa — one on each side of the ball — will be on the field at Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson are part of the American team while the Panthers' Spencer Brown, an offensive tackle, and Elerson Smith, a defensive end, will play for the National team in the 1:30 p.m. college all-star game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.