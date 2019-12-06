local briefs

Iowa, Penn State dual sold out
Top-ranked Iowa's wrestling dual against defending NCAA champion Penn State is a sellout.
Iowa announced Friday that all tickets for the Jan. 31 dual against the Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena have been sold and that season tickets are also sold out.
A record 7,715 season tickets have been sold, and the Hawkeyes, 3-0 on the season, have competed in front of crowds in excess of 10,600 at their two home duals so far this season.
Single-dual tickets do remain for Iowa's other remaining home meets on Jan. 18 against Nebraska, Jan. 24 against Ohio State, Feb. 15 against Minnesota and Feb. 23 against Oklahoma State.
Vesey named North track coach
Tammy Vesey has been named the new girls track and field coach at Davenport North.
Vesey was on the Rock Island staff for the past seven years — two as an assistant and the past five years as head coach.
A Rock Island grad, Vesey also has led the Quad-City Women In Action since 2012, a group that mentors young ladies in high schools throughout the area.
"We are very excited to bring Coach Vesey on as our head girls track coach," North activities director Jeremy Mosier said. "She is passionate about track and field as well as developing young women. She will be a great leader for our track program."
Vesey replaces Brandon Krusey, who left after last school year to become the football coach at Mason City.
Beasley takes over North softball program
Doug Beasley has been promoted to head softball coach at Davenport North.
Beasley has served as an assistant coach the past two seasons and been an integral part of the Wildcats' softball feeder program.
"(Coach Beasley) is enthusiastic about the sport and passionate about North High School," North activities director Jeremy Mosier said.
Beasley takes over for Briana Williams. North was 12-20 this past season, losing to Ottumwa in a Class 5A regional semifinal.