local briefs

Iowa, Penn State dual sold out

Top-ranked Iowa's wrestling dual against defending NCAA champion Penn State is a sellout.

Iowa announced Friday that all tickets for the Jan. 31 dual against the Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena have been sold and that season tickets are also sold out.

A record 7,715 season tickets have been sold, and the Hawkeyes, 3-0 on the season, have competed in front of crowds in excess of 10,600 at their two home duals so far this season.

Single-dual tickets do remain for Iowa's other remaining home meets on Jan. 18 against Nebraska, Jan. 24 against Ohio State, Feb. 15 against Minnesota and Feb. 23 against Oklahoma State.

Vesey named North track coach

Tammy Vesey has been named the new girls track and field coach at Davenport North.

Vesey was on the Rock Island staff for the past seven years — two as an assistant and the past five years as head coach.

A Rock Island grad, Vesey also has led the Quad-City Women In Action since 2012, a group that mentors young ladies in high schools throughout the area.