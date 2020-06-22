local briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Entire MAC slate wiped out

All eight scheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball and softball games were called off Monday night because of weather.

Three of the softball doubleheaders postponed — Davenport West at Assumption, Pleasant Valley at Muscatine and Bettendorf at Davenport Central — have been rescheduled for Tuesday with the same start times. Davenport North will travel to North Scott at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Three baseball doubleheaders have been rescheduled for Tuesday as well — Assumption at Davenport West, Muscatine at Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central at Bettendorf. The North Scott at Davenport North twinbill will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Q-C 76ers to open season

After having its scheduled opener rained out, the Quad-City 76ers semi-pro baseball team will open its 45th season Saturday, hosting the Westmont Red Sox at 1 p.m. at Douglas Park in Rock Island.

The teams will meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. at Douglas Park for games that have been relocated after initially being scheduled for Augustana's Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field.