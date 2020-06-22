local briefs

Entire MAC slate wiped out
All eight scheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball and softball games were called off Monday night because of weather.
Three of the softball doubleheaders postponed — Davenport West at Assumption, Pleasant Valley at Muscatine and Bettendorf at Davenport Central — have been rescheduled for Tuesday with the same start times. Davenport North will travel to North Scott at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Three baseball doubleheaders have been rescheduled for Tuesday as well — Assumption at Davenport West, Muscatine at Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central at Bettendorf. The North Scott at Davenport North twinbill will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Q-C 76ers to open season
After having its scheduled opener rained out, the Quad-City 76ers semi-pro baseball team will open its 45th season Saturday, hosting the Westmont Red Sox at 1 p.m. at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
The teams will meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. at Douglas Park for games that have been relocated after initially being scheduled for Augustana's Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field.
The 76ers are coming off of a 30-10-1 season in which they won the Black Hawk Valley Conference and took second in the IABA state tournament.
Augustana bowlers honored
Augustana women bowlers Taylor Kies, Alex Buffington and Abigail Clark have been named to the 31-person Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference all-academic team for the 2019-20 season.
Kies is a 3.86 student in public health whose scoring average of 178.5 ranked second on the team during its shortened 2019-20 season.
Buffington had an average score of 159.8 and carries a 3.92 grade-point average in biology and neuroscience.
Clark is a 3.92 student in geology who established school records with a single-game score of 254 and a five-game series of 953. She averaged a score of 165.4 for the season.
A-W's Earley headed for Augie
Annawan-Wethersfield track and cross country standout Austin Earley will continue his running career at Augustana College.
The recent Annawan graduate is also continuing a family tradition. His parents, Don and Darcy (Roehrs) Earley, both attended Augustana in the mid-1990s. Don Earley competed for the Vikings' track and cross country teams and Darcy was a member of the basketball and softball teams.
Earley also played for the A-W baseball co-op and for the Braves' basketball squad, He was a top-5 finisher at the Lincoln Trail Conference cross country meet all four years, including second-place finishes in 2018 and '19. He was also a Class 1A sectional cross country qualifier in '16 and '19.
