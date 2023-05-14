I-Club golf outing set

The Greater Quad Cities I-Club will host a golf outing Friday at Glynns Creek Golf Course at Scott County Park.

The registration deadline for the event is Tuesday and entry fees -- priced at $100 per individual or $400 for a four-person team -- include greens fees, cart, range balls and dinner.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with a noon shotgun start. A social hour and dinner follows at 5 p.m.

For additional information or to sign up, contact Kristal Koberg at (563) 349-5385 or Kelly Behrens at (563) 570-0157.

Bees' Hultman, Griebel honored

St. Ambrose junior Owen Hultman has been named as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's golf player of the year and Fighting Bees coach Jeff Griebel has been selected as the CCAC coach of the career.

Hultman, a Belvidere, Ill., native is the first St. Ambrose golfer since Dusty Drenth in 2010 to earn conference golfer of the year recognition.

He earned the honor by posting a team-leading scoring average of 77.28 in his 25 rounds of competition this season. Hultman finished inside the top 10 at six tournaments and inside the top five on three occasions.

The Fighting Bees' Jared Tigges, a senior from Carroll, Iowa, and Dylan McAleer, a sophomore from Central DeWitt, were awarded second-team recognition.

Griebel earned the 16th coach of the year honor in his career and his first since receiving honor from the CCAC in 2016.

CCAC recognizes five Bees

Five St. Ambrose baseball players are among those who received all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors, including first-team choices Cooper Huckabone, Hunter Keim and Noah Creary.

Huckabone, a senior first baseman from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, hit .354 with 15 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. He scored 56 runs and drove in 37.

Keim, a pitcher from Rock Island who arrived at St. Ambrose this season as a graduate transfer from St. Leo, put together a 6-1 record with a team-leading 1.75 earned run average out of the bullpen. The right hander recorded three saves and struck out 31 batters in 30.2 innings.

McCeary, a senior second baseman from Davenport West, led St. Ambrose at the plate with a .360 batting average. He matched Huckabone with 15 doubles and hit one triple and five homers while collecting 38 RBI and scoring 46 runs.

The Fighting Bees' Brock Webber, a Haslet, Texas, native who hit .313 and had a team-leading 41 RBI, earned second-team all-CCAC honors as a designated hitter.

Adrian Zietara, a right fielder, and Huckabone at first base earned CCAC Gold Gloves for their defensive work.

Lytle, Speer take CCAC honors

St. Ambrose golfers Amara Lytle and Katherine Speer have received second-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Lytle, a sophomore from Cedar Falls, Iowa, averaged a team-leading 85.53 over rounds so far this season while Speer, a junior from Omaha, Neb., took third in CCAC Championships and averaged 86.71 over 17 rounds.