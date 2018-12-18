National honor for Rocky alum
Rock Island graduate Chrislyn Carr, a freshman guard on the women's basketball team at Texas Tech, was named Tuesday as the national freshman of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Carr is the first player in the history of the Raiders' program and just the sixth from the Big 12 to receive the recognition. Named Monday as the Big 12 freshman of the week, Carr scored a career-high 35 points and had six steals in an 86-67 win at Nevada on Saturday. She tied a school record with nine 3-point field goals in the win that was Texas Tech's first in a road nonconference game in six seasons.
ISU's Campbell repeats region honor
For the second straight year, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has been selected by the American Football Coaches Association as its Region 4 Coach of the Year at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Following a 1-3 start, Campbell led the Cyclones to an 8-4 record and a berth against Washington State in the Alamo Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 28. ISU finished tied for third in the Big 12 with a 6-3 record, the best conference finish by an Iowa State football team in 40 years.
Augie pair receives honors
Augustana sophomore Karissa Gottardo and senior Brandon Wilkerson have been named the winners of the Jack Swartz Award in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin for the fall sports season.
Gottardo, a midfielder in women's soccer from Algonquin, Illinois, and Wilkerson, a cross country runner from Stelle, Illinois, received the award presented to one female and one male athlete who have earned a varsity letter and have a grade-point average of 3.50 or better.
The award is named after Jack Swartz, a former commissioner of the CCIW.
