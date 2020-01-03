Local briefs

Muddy Water Duals set for today
The third annual Muddy Water Duals is slated for today at Augustana College's Carver Center. The bi-state wrestling event features five programs from each state.
Assumption, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West and Pleasant Valley represent Iowa. Alleman, Geneseo, Rock Island, Sterling and United Township participate from Illinois.
Illinois has won the tournament the past two seasons.
There will be five rounds of duals starting at 9 a.m.
Round 1 (9 a.m.) — West vs. UT; Central vs. Rock Island; PV vs. Geneseo; North vs. Alleman; Assumption vs. Sterling
Round 2 (10:30 a.m.) — Central vs. Alleman; PV vs. Sterling; Assumption vs. Rock Island; West vs. Geneseo; North vs. UT
Round 3 (noon) — North vs. Sterling; Central vs. Geneseo; West vs. Rock Island; Assumption vs. UT; PV vs. Alleman
Round 4 (1:30 p.m.) — PV vs. Rock Island; Assumption vs. Alleman; North vs. Geneseo; Central vs. UT; West vs. Sterling
Round 5 (3 p.m.) — Assumption vs. Geneseo; North vs. Rock Island; PV vs. UT; Central vs. Sterling; West vs. Alleman
Hawkeyes' Marinelli honored
Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli was named Friday as the co-Big Ten wrestler of the week.
The junior was named the Champion of Champions at the Midlands Championships, where he recorded four pins and three wins over ranked opponents on his way to the title at 165 pounds.
The championship was Marinelli's third straight at the Midlands Championships.