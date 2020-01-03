Local briefs

Muddy Water Duals set for today

The third annual Muddy Water Duals is slated for today at Augustana College's Carver Center. The bi-state wrestling event features five programs from each state.

Assumption, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West and Pleasant Valley represent Iowa. Alleman, Geneseo, Rock Island, Sterling and United Township participate from Illinois.

Illinois has won the tournament the past two seasons.

There will be five rounds of duals starting at 9 a.m.

Round 1 (9 a.m.) — West vs. UT; Central vs. Rock Island; PV vs. Geneseo; North vs. Alleman; Assumption vs. Sterling

Round 2 (10:30 a.m.) — Central vs. Alleman; PV vs. Sterling; Assumption vs. Rock Island; West vs. Geneseo; North vs. UT

Round 3 (noon) — North vs. Sterling; Central vs. Geneseo; West vs. Rock Island; Assumption vs. UT; PV vs. Alleman

Round 4 (1:30 p.m.) — PV vs. Rock Island; Assumption vs. Alleman; North vs. Geneseo; Central vs. UT; West vs. Sterling

Round 5 (3 p.m.) — Assumption vs. Geneseo; North vs. Rock Island; PV vs. UT; Central vs. Sterling; West vs. Alleman