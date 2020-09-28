Local briefs

Point early leader at Deere Run
Led by a two-under 69 from Ruan Pretorius, Point (Ga.) leads the field at the NAIA Fall Preview at TPC Deere Run by five strokes at the midpoint of the 36-hole tournament.
The highest-rated team in the 15-team field finished Monday's opening round with four of the top 12 individual scores to record an 18-hole total of an 8-over 292. Bellevue (Neb.) is second with a 297 and Indiana Wesleyan sits in third at 300.
Eric Spurgetis, a St. Ambrose junior from Moline, carded a 3-over 74 to lead the host Fighting Bees, who sit in seventh in the team race with a 318.
Iowa reports 5 positive tests
A downward trend in the number positive results to COVID-19 tests conducted by the Iowa athletic department continues.
Iowa administered 745 tests for the coronavirus to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 21-27, recording five positive tests and 740 negative tests.
The positivity rate of 0.7 % is the lowest weekly rate since Iowa began its testing program on May 29. Since that time, Iowa has reported 233 positive tests, 4,965 negative tests and one inconclusive result, a 4.5% positivity rate.
Under protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff as part of the university's return-to-campus protocol, following a positive test result contact tracing begins.
The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who might have been in contact with someone exposed to the virus.
