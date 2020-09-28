Local briefs

Point early leader at Deere Run

Led by a two-under 69 from Ruan Pretorius, Point (Ga.) leads the field at the NAIA Fall Preview at TPC Deere Run by five strokes at the midpoint of the 36-hole tournament.

The highest-rated team in the 15-team field finished Monday's opening round with four of the top 12 individual scores to record an 18-hole total of an 8-over 292. Bellevue (Neb.) is second with a 297 and Indiana Wesleyan sits in third at 300.

Eric Spurgetis, a St. Ambrose junior from Moline, carded a 3-over 74 to lead the host Fighting Bees, who sit in seventh in the team race with a 318.

Iowa reports 5 positive tests

A downward trend in the number positive results to COVID-19 tests conducted by the Iowa athletic department continues.

Iowa administered 745 tests for the coronavirus to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 21-27, recording five positive tests and 740 negative tests.

The positivity rate of 0.7 % is the lowest weekly rate since Iowa began its testing program on May 29. Since that time, Iowa has reported 233 positive tests, 4,965 negative tests and one inconclusive result, a 4.5% positivity rate.