local briefs

KwikStar Criterium returns
After a two-year absence, the KwikStar Criterium will return to the streets in the Village of East Davenport on Memorial Day.
Organizers announced that the 55th running of the bicycle races that originated in 1965 as the Moline Criterium and was first held on Memorial Day in 1975 will take place on May 30.
The event is hosted by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club and is part of the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic that includes events in Burlington and Muscatine.
ISU's Brockington honored
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was named Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Big 12.
The senior from Philadelphia scored 26 points as ISU ended a 24-game Big 12 road losing streak last Wednesday with an overtime victory over Oklahoma State. He made to field goals in the final 2 minutes, 10 seconds or regulation and scored five points in overtime to lead the Cyclones.
Brockington followed that with a 15-point game Saturday against Missouri, averaging 20.5 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists in the two Iowa State victories.
Tsicos suspended two games
Quad City Storm forward Tommy Tsicos was suspended for two games Monday by the SPHL.
Tsicos was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking in the second period of Sunday's loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Tsicos will miss the Storm's games against Evansville on Friday and Peoria on Saturday.