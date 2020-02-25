Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Wroblewski

Kylie Wroblewski, a freshman on the St. Ambrose women's basketball team, was named Tuesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball player of the week.

The forward from Bettendorf averaged 26 points and 14 rebounds last week as the Fighting Bees completed the regular season with wins over Roosevelt and Governors State. She shot 54.5% from the field in the two games and hit 15-of-17 free throws.

Wroblewski matched a career high with 29 points in the win over Governors State and set career rebounding efforts with 13 and 15 in the Bees' two games.

Iowa's Lugo recognized

Iowa senior Pat Lugo was named Tuesday as the wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeye 149-pounder, ranked second nationally, pinned sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State in 2 minutes, 22 seconds to help Iowa grab a 20-0 lead and finish the dual season unbeaten with a 34-6 win over the Cowboys.

Big Ten honors Judkins

Iowa senior Grant Judkins was named Monday as the Big Ten pitcher of the week.