Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Wroblewski
Kylie Wroblewski, a freshman on the St. Ambrose women's basketball team, was named Tuesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball player of the week.
The forward from Bettendorf averaged 26 points and 14 rebounds last week as the Fighting Bees completed the regular season with wins over Roosevelt and Governors State. She shot 54.5% from the field in the two games and hit 15-of-17 free throws.
Wroblewski matched a career high with 29 points in the win over Governors State and set career rebounding efforts with 13 and 15 in the Bees' two games.
Iowa's Lugo recognized
Iowa senior Pat Lugo was named Tuesday as the wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeye 149-pounder, ranked second nationally, pinned sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State in 2 minutes, 22 seconds to help Iowa grab a 20-0 lead and finish the dual season unbeaten with a 34-6 win over the Cowboys.
Big Ten honors Judkins
Iowa senior Grant Judkins was named Monday as the Big Ten pitcher of the week.
The right-hander pitched six shutout innings in the Hawkeyes' 4-1 win over 18th-ranked Arizona on Saturday, giving up two hits while striking out six batters to earn his second win in as many starts.
Iowa freshman honored
Nia Carter, a freshman on the Iowa softball team, was named both the Big Ten player of the week and freshman of the week Monday after batting .744 with four RBI to help the Hawkeyes win five games at the Hawaii Invitational.
Carter, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., had four multi-hit games in the tourney and currently leads the Big Ten with a .567 batting average.