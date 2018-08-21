Clinton's Judd signed by Vikings

Former Clinton High School football player Jacob Judd has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Judd, a 6-foot-3, 303-pound center, was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick at Western Illinois but was not selected in the NFL draft.

He was with the Vikings in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He also received an invitation to the New Orleans Saints’ rookie minicamp.

ISU wrestler misses Junior Worlds

Iowa State redshirt freshman Austin Gomez will sit out the 2018 Junior World Wrestling Championships to heal a minor knee injury in preparation for the upcoming season.

Gomez qualified for the Junior World Team at 61 kilograms by winning the weight class at Trials held in Rochester, Minnesota, earlier this summer but has since suffered a knee injury.

"It continues to be a nuisance, so we are going to get that cleaned up,'' ISU coach Kevin Dresser said in a statement. "We expect Austin back and ready to roll at the beginning of October.''

The Carol Stream, Illinois, native finished 8-0 last season while wrestling unattached during his redshirt year with the Cyclones program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments