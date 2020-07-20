local briefs

ISU, Illinois players on lists
Two players from Iowa State and one from Illinois were named Monday to preseason watch lists for college football awards.
The Cyclones' Mike Rose and Fighting Illini's Jake Hansen were named to the preseason list of possibilities for the Butkus Award, presented by the Butkus Foundation to the top linebacker in college football.
Rose, a junior and starter in all 26 games in his career, earned honorable mention all-Big 12 honors for a second-straight year after recording 77 tackles including team-leading 9.5 for a loss in 2019.
Hansen, a senior, led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked fifth five recoveries in addition to finishing with 72 tackles including 7.5 for a loss last season for the Fighting Illini.
ISU defensive back Greg Eisworth was named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the top defensive back in college football.
A senior, Eisworth is a two-time first-team all-Big 12 selection who recorded 65 tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss despite missing part of the 2019 season because of a shoulder injury.
Hawkeye pitcher honored
Iowa pitcher Jack Guzek was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the Midwest Collegiate League.
Guzek allowed four hits over six shutout innings for Northwest Indiana in a July 15 start against Crestwood, striking out nine batters without issuing a walk.
ISU has 6 positive test results
The Iowa State athletic department administered an additional 230 COVID-19 tests the week of July 13-19 for 230 athletes and key personnel with only six of them testing positive for the coronavirus.
Included were athletes returning to campus in soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s basketball along with a second round of testing of football players.
If the six positive results, ISU reported that five were asymptomatic and only two cases are currently active.
Since the football team returned to campus in mid-June, the department has conducted 210 tests on football players with only six positive results.
