Local briefs

Iowa reports 15 positive tests

In its weekly COVID-19 PCR tests, Iowa athletics recorded 15 positive tests among 592 tests administered between Nov. 9-15, a 2.5% positivity rate.

Since Iowa began testing student-athletes, coaches and staff members on May 29, there have been 313 positive tests, 9,317 negative tests and one inconclusive result, a 3.2% positivity rate.

Iowa's figures do not include results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing that Hawkeye football and basketball players currently take. Any positive test identified through that program is then confirmed through a PCR test and is reflected in the numbers released by the university.

ISU positivity rate stays low

Iowa State athletics maintained a positivity rate well below 1% in its weekly COVID-19 test results.

Of 561 tests administered between Nov. 9-15, ISU reported three positive results including one athlete and two staff members.

The positivity rate of 0.53% is below the 0.84% rate Iowa State has reported from the 9,155 tests it has administered since testing began on June 8.

Joens named to Naismith list