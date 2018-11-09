Iowa closes grass lots
Grass parking lots typically used by fans attending Iowa football games will not be available today.
Because of Friday's snow, the university has closed the lower Finkbine and Finkbine driving range grass lots for today's game against Northwestern.
The gravel portion of those lots will be open, but fans are encouraged to consider using the Hawkeye Express commuter train service from its station in Coralville along U.S. Highway 6 to access Kinnick Stadium.
Lee named to Polynesian Bowl
Orion tight end Logan Lee, an Iowa commit, has been selected to participate in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.
The high school all-star game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
Lee is the first Iowa commit to play in the game since A.J. Epenesa participated in the 2017 game during his senior year at Edwardsville High School.
Bees' Reitz named all-district
St. Ambrose women's soccer player Katie Reitz has been named to the NAIA academic all-district women's soccer team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America and sponsored by Google Cloud.
One of four forwards named to the team, the junior nursing major from West Chicago, Illinois, led St. Ambrose with 10 goals, including three game winners, and had three assists for a Bees team that finished 13-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.